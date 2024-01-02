W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Acquires 414 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,364. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.16. The firm has a market cap of $215.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

