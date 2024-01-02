VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $10.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

VZIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on VIZIO from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.90.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in VIZIO by 381.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

