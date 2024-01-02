VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of VirTra in a report on Monday, November 20th.

VTSI stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. VirTra has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $9.90.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. VirTra had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 18.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other VirTra news, Chairman Robert D. Ferris sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $33,487.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 284,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,583 shares of company stock valued at $70,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VirTra by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VirTra by 127.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VirTra by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of VirTra in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in VirTra during the second quarter worth about $383,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

