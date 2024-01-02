VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.08.
VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VICI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VICI Properties Stock Performance
VICI opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.
VICI Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VICI Properties
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.