Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 58,293 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 5.4% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $41,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

