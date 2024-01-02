Verus Financial Partners Inc. Buys 1,036 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $97.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.31. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

