Verge (XVG) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Verge has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $64.70 million and $6.71 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,306.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00161922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.21 or 0.00567706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00048951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.00374732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00212155 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000666 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

