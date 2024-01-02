VeraBank N.A. Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

VeraBank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.87.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

