VeraBank N.A. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,676 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 64.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,417,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,209,541. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.07. The firm has a market cap of $285.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

