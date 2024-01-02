Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Increased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $51,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.28. The stock had a trading volume of 798,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.01.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.