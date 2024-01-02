Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,931,334 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 1,769,841 shares.The stock last traded at $102.01 and had previously closed at $102.88.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.72.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.