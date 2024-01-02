Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.32. 1,491,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,922. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.93 and a 1 year high of $238.74. The company has a market cap of $331.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.19.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.