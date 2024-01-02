Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BetterWealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 99,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 209,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 331,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $237.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The firm has a market cap of $334.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

