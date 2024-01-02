Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VOO stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $433.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,537. The stock has a market cap of $346.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $347.19 and a fifty-two week high of $438.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $415.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.