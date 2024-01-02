Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $180.46. 502,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,909. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average of $165.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

