Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Reduced by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,069,000 after acquiring an additional 149,370 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,011,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VO stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,087. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

