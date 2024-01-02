Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $231.60. The stock had a trading volume of 186,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

