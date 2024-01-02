Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Lowered by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 3.8% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $30,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.13. 911,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

