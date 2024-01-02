Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Mechanics Financial Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Mechanics Financial Corp cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.4% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.72. 5,794,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,048,699. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

