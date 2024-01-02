Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,045,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,802 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $313,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,211,000 after purchasing an additional 227,215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,529,000 after purchasing an additional 273,790 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,802,000 after buying an additional 193,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 411,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

