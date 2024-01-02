Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura downgraded shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $62.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $59.00.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.48.

UBER stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $63.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,616,000 after acquiring an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

