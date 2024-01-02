Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Reduced by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

TMO stock opened at $530.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $205.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.