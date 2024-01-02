The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 120,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE TRV traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.10. 303,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.62. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.