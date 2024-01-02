The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Sold by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp makes up approximately 18.7% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $33,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,992,000 after buying an additional 28,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,189 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 537,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.
GRC has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research started coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.
GRC traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.26. 7,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $923.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
