The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 1.6% of Robbins Farley’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $260.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.60. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.