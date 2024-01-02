Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

