Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of TEDU opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.63. Tarena International has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

