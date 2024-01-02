Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Stock Performance
Shares of TEDU opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.63. Tarena International has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.
Tarena International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tarena International
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.