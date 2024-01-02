Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$12.98 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price target on Superior Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Desjardins decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

SPB opened at C$9.63 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.91.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.18). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of C$531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$701.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.6164122 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

