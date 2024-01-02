Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Acquired by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sunoco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $63.96.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Further Reading

