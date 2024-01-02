Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $36.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $235.86. 2,677,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,922. The firm has a market cap of $332.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.93 and a 12 month high of $238.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

