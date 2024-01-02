Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $12.78 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,492 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,800. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

