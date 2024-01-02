Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,608 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

QUAL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.14. 997,597 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.29.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

