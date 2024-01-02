Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 29,732 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 95.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,898,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.29. 2,958,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,990. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.