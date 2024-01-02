Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,946 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.13. 2,245,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,908. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

