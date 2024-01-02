Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 0.6% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,425,000 after purchasing an additional 655,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.59. 1,186,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

