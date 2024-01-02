Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,315 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS CALF traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.03. 2,335,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

