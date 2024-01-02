Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.55. 27,108,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,630,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.39 and its 200 day moving average is $183.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

