Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 34,235 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 737,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after purchasing an additional 957,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,395,000 after purchasing an additional 212,456 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,817,000 after purchasing an additional 669,847 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.87. 867,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,595. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

