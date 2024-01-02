Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 23,722 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,722 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $940,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,882 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,304 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.24. 2,510,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,797. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

