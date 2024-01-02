Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,265 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,924. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $37.14.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

