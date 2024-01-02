StockNews.com Downgrades Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $746.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $31.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 39.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after buying an additional 151,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

