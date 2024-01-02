StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Down 15.9 %

Shares of Global Cord Blood stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Further Reading

