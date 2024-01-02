StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $195.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $154.04 and a twelve month high of $249.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.08.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its position in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

