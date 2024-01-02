Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Steem has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $120.85 million and $33.60 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,306.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00161922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.21 or 0.00567706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00048951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.00374732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00212155 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000666 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 452,253,263 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

