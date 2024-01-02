Spring Capital Management LLC Sells 39,200 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Spring Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the period. Matador Resources makes up approximately 1.6% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 623,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 530,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.4% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 6,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 41.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 3.31.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

