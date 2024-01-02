Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

Shares of ANY stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 419.04% and a negative net margin of 841.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sphere 3D will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 328,746 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.