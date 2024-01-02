SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $65.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

