SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $222,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $376.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $377.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

