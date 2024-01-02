Solitude Financial Services Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Solitude Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,785,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,763,000 after purchasing an additional 662,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.2 %

BABA stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.04. 6,803,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,337,136. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $70.08 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.58. The company has a market capitalization of $190.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.