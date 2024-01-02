Solitude Financial Services Buys 773 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in United Airlines were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in United Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in United Airlines by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,567. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

